NBW Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

NBW Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Fox Factory comprises approximately 1.6% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. NBW Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Fox Factory worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 6.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,665,000 after acquiring an additional 27,382 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 12.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 177.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 7.8% in the first quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.43.

Fox Factory Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.85. 50,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,716. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $73.05 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $400.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.67 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fox Factory

In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $58,233.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $543,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,122. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fox Factory

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.