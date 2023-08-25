NBW Capital LLC Has $5.36 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

NBW Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,844 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 7,112 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $457,571,000 after acquiring an additional 38,215 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,163 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $328,080,000 after acquiring an additional 726,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,197,806 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $306,682,000 after acquiring an additional 384,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $7,752,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,666,898 shares in the company, valued at $358,983,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,265 shares of company stock worth $46,836,516 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PANW. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.02.

PANW traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,483,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,073,487. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $258.88. The company has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.42, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 65.50%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

