NBW Capital LLC Has $566,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 9.1% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 314,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 23,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.39.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BAC traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $28.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,231,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,097,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average of $30.02.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

