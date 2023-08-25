NBW Capital LLC Has $8.51 Million Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

NBW Capital LLC cut its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. BJ’s Wholesale Club makes up about 2.1% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. NBW Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $8,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,364.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,368 shares of company stock worth $1,022,148 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BJ traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.74. The company had a trading volume of 893,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,985. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.22 and its 200-day moving average is $69.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.47. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 47.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

