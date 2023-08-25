NBW Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

NBW Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in STERIS by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in STERIS by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in STERIS by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 162,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,834 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in STERIS by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.39. 79,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.91. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $254.00.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 154.10%.

STE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

