NBW Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

NBW Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in STERIS by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in STERIS by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in STERIS by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 162,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,834 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in STERIS by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
STERIS Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE STE traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.39. 79,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.91. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $254.00.
STERIS Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 154.10%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
STE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.60.
STERIS Company Profile
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
