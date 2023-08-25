NBW Capital LLC Raises Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the quarter. Antero Midstream makes up approximately 1.5% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. NBW Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Antero Midstream worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AM. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. 51.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.95. 553,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,511,410. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $258.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,486.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,486.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janine J. Mcardle acquired 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $71,891.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,952.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock worth $460,980. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

