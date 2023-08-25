NBW Capital LLC Sells 102 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

NBW Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $430.11. 216,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,258. The business’s 50-day moving average is $446.49 and its 200-day moving average is $453.21. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $421.73 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.75.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

