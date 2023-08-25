NBW Capital LLC Sells 469 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

NBW Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 16.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after buying an additional 609,148 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Chart Industries by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,096,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,044,000 after purchasing an additional 628,643 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,718,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,016,000 after purchasing an additional 504,499 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after buying an additional 517,951 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after buying an additional 19,413 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Stock Performance

GTLS stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.90. The company had a trading volume of 134,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,791. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.44 and a 52 week high of $242.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $908.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 124.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chart Industries

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.