NBW Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

NBW Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENPH. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $221.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.90.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.28. 2,177,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,077,535. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.90 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.72.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

