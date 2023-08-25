Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$15.91 and last traded at C$15.92. 22,123 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 40,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$24.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neighbourly Pharmacy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.50.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Price Performance

Neighbourly Pharmacy Dividend Announcement

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.99. The company has a market cap of C$712.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.22 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neighbourly Pharmacy news, Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 22,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.77, for a total value of C$404,489.91. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Company Profile

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

