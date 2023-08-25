New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTL) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.05 and last traded at $18.99. 8,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 7,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.14.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4297 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.