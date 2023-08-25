Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Trading Up 6.1%

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) was up 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.90. Approximately 773,955 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 643,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $183.26 million during the quarter. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%.

In other Newpark Resources news, Director Claudia Michel Meer acquired 8,000 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $42,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,630 shares in the company, valued at $430,190.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 157,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 81,643 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 40,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 209.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,019 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

