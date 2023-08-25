NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Sees Large Volume Increase

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 753,860 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 381,889 shares.The stock last traded at $17.92 and had previously closed at $16.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NXGN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NextGen Healthcare Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 595.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $178.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextGen Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 30.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 139,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 29,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. 78.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Further Reading

