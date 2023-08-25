NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.75 to $11.30 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.48.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

NEX opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.15. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $945.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.66 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 17.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 329,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 329,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,403,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,221,593.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 481,491 shares of company stock valued at $5,610,901. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NexTier Oilfield Solutions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,499,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,908,000 after purchasing an additional 259,567 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,093,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,690,000 after acquiring an additional 172,678 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,449,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502,029 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 13.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,770,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,266 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,349,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,899 shares in the last quarter.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

