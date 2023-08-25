NGEx Minerals (OTC:NGXXF) Stock Price Up 4.6%

NGEx Minerals Ltd. (OTC:NGXXF – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.00 and last traded at C$4.97. Approximately 11,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 14,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.75.
NGEx Minerals Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.27.
NGEx Minerals Company Profile
NGEx Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company holds interest in the Los Helados project, a porphyry copper, gold, and silver deposit located in the Andes Mountains of the Atacama Region, Chile. It also holds interest in the Valle Ancho and Interceptor properties located in Catamarca, Argentina; and the Potro Cliffs project located in San Juan Province, Argentina.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NGEx Minerals
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for NGEx Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGEx Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.