Nicholas Company Inc. Has $136.36 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,311,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,090 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.8% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $136,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,481,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,631,760,000 after purchasing an additional 988,569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,059,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,440 shares of company stock worth $9,178,780 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.48. The stock had a trading volume of 12,481,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,565,023. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.59. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $134.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

