Nicholas Company Inc. Has $7.95 Million Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.16% of Perrigo worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,016,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth about $50,203,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth about $45,075,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 256.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,420,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. bought a new position in Perrigo during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,279,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Perrigo Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PRGO stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $37.34. 437,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,468. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -89.31 and a beta of 0.80. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -259.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,559.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

