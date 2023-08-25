Nicholas Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 77,745 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.1% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $52,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,679,427,000 after purchasing an additional 692,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,187 shares of company stock worth $102,175,333 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Westpark Capital raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.70.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $17.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $454.51. 69,345,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,218,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $502.66. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 47.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

