Nicholas Company Inc. Reduces Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.19% of A. O. Smith worth $20,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 259.4% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 14,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,592,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,180,000 after buying an additional 54,975 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 9.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 34,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 237,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,967,000 after buying an additional 33,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $83,103.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

NYSE:AOS traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,751. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.10.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 66.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

