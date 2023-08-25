Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 20,105 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 344,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,105 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Webster Financial worth $13,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,679,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,122,000 after purchasing an additional 116,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Webster Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,534,000 after buying an additional 3,061,831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,157,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,474,000 after buying an additional 403,762 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,078,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,204,000 after buying an additional 1,162,663 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Webster Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WBS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,836. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.27. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $56.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.63.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $673.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.83 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $596,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,752.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Recommended Stories

