Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 3,010 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.07% of Insulet worth $14,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 12.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,676,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 91.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Stock Down 3.1 %

Insulet stock traded down $5.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.07. 1,017,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,515. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.41 and a 200 day moving average of $289.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.99, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.79. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $180.75 and a 12-month high of $335.91.

In other news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,063 shares of company stock worth $4,658,561. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PODD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Insulet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.33.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

