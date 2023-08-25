Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 440 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $17,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Republic Services by 6.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 186,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.24. 318,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,827. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.97. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $156.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RSG. Raymond James raised their price objective on Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Republic Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

