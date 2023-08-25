Noble Family Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Noble Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.97. 2,328,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,945. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $54.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.85.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

