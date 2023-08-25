Noble Family Wealth LLC Invests $27.84 Million in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Noble Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 180,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,842,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 9.5% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,412. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.18. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $167.33. The company has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.