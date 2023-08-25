Noble Family Wealth LLC Invests $3.99 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Noble Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 47,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 118,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 64,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 77,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.78. The company had a trading volume of 954,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,024. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.21 and a 12 month high of $157.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.45.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

