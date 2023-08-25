Noble Family Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Noble Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 173,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,840,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,549,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,918,760. The stock has a market cap of $110.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average of $45.63.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.