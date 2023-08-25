Noble Family Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Noble Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 238,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,648,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after acquiring an additional 593,818,240 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,592,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,498,000 after purchasing an additional 633,441 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,634,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,009,000 after purchasing an additional 606,859 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,349,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,161,000 after purchasing an additional 182,907 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,850,000 after buying an additional 211,876 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.71. 826,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,700. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $69.64.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.