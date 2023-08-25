Noble Family Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Noble Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,534,878 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day moving average is $49.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

