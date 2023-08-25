Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Nova were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVMI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nova by 14.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nova by 554.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 36,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nova by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,439,000 after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nova in the first quarter valued at $957,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nova by 127.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

NVMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Nova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Nova from $106.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $120.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.50. Nova Ltd. has a 52 week low of $67.40 and a 52 week high of $126.48.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $122.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.00 million. Nova had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 23.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

