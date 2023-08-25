Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 460.7% from the July 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.70. 24,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,358. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $16.97.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

Featured Articles

