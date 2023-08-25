NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $780.00 by Analysts at HSBC

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price raised by HSBC from $600.00 to $780.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NVDA. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $555.70.

Shares of NVDA opened at $471.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $440.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.45. NVIDIA has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $502.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 245.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,187 shares of company stock valued at $102,175,333 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. David J Yvars Group raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 48.1% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after purchasing an additional 143,483 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.9% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

