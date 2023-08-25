NYL Investors LLC Purchases 4,200 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

NYL Investors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of NYL Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPAB remained flat at $24.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,321. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average is $25.40. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $26.40.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.