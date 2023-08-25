NYL Investors LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

NYL Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,863,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of NYL Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. NYL Investors LLC owned 6.67% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $44,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 487.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 20,133 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $789,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42,640.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 34,965 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPLB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.23. The stock had a trading volume of 859,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,116. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $24.65.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.