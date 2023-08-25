NYL Investors LLC Sells 7,200 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

NYL Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 0.4% of NYL Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 446.6% in the 4th quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VT traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,978,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,152. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.95.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

