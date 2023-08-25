OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $60,377.60

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $414,100.00 billion and $60,377.60 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmniaVerse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

