Oppenheimer Increases Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $154.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $154.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.96.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $107.07 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $89.04 and a one year high of $129.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $452.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $343,369.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,832.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $343,369.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,832.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $228,955.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,598.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,658 shares of company stock worth $1,574,152. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,094,000 after purchasing an additional 838,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,956,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,098,000 after acquiring an additional 156,584 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,947,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,082,000 after acquiring an additional 333,400 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.9% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,142,000 after acquiring an additional 692,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,431,000 after acquiring an additional 87,671 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.