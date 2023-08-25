Oppenheimer Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $43.00 target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.33.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $43.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.61. The firm has a market cap of $140.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.20%.

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 109,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $38,343,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 21.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 68,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 116.6% during the second quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,494,371 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $129,750,000 after buying an additional 14,234 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

