Opsens (TSE:OPS) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Shares of Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS – Get Free Report) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.00. Approximately 4,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 58,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.95.

Opsens Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$230.68 million, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Opsens (TSE:OPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$13.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.53 million. Opsens had a negative net margin of 34.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Opsens Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Opsens

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for cardiovascular interventions. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The company offers fiber optic temperature, pressure, strain, and displacement sensor products; and fiber optic extensometer and signal conditioner/OEM boards.

