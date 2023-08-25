Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Down 3.2%

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.70 and last traded at $13.75. 150,572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 510,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OM. CL King began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.38.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.18 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 73.66% and a negative net margin of 131.69%. Analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 58,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 58,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $31,065.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 58,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,809 shares of company stock worth $941,470 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OM. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Outset Medical by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 3.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 16.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 38.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

