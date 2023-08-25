OverActive Media (OTC:OAMCF) Price Target Cut to C$0.20 by Analysts at TD Securities

OverActive Media (OTC:OAMCF – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shares of OAMCF opened at $0.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14. OverActive Media has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.49.

About OverActive Media

OverActive Media Corp. operates as a media, sports, and entertainment company. It operates in two segments, Team Operations and Business Operations. The company delivers sports, media, and entertainment products for fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events.

