Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $260.02.

Shares of PANW opened at $227.45 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $258.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.52, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.61 and a 200 day moving average of $211.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 65.50% and a net margin of 6.38%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,265 shares of company stock valued at $46,836,516. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

