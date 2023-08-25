Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PANW. Capital One Financial started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $260.02.

Shares of PANW opened at $227.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.52, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $258.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 65.50% and a net margin of 6.38%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $7,752,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,666,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,983,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $7,752,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,666,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,983,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,265 shares of company stock worth $46,836,516 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,022,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

