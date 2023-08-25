Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Increased to $281.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $281.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $251.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $260.02.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $227.45 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $258.88. The stock has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.61 and its 200 day moving average is $211.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 65.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,265 shares of company stock valued at $46,836,516. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

