Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $250.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ FY2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $260.02.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $227.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.91. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $258.88. The firm has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 65.50% and a net margin of 6.38%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,353,064. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,353,064. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at $925,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,265 shares of company stock worth $46,836,516. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% during the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 344.4% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.