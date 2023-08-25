Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.87

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.87 and traded as high as $25.38. Pandora A/S shares last traded at $25.37, with a volume of 7,735 shares trading hands.

Pandora A/S Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.89.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $861.26 million for the quarter.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry. The company offers charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. Its jewelry material includes silver, gold with gemstones, stones, cultured pearls, and glass. The company sells its products through physical stores, online stores, and wholesale and third-party distribution in Denmark, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, France, Germany, and internationally.

