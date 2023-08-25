Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.00

Shares of Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.11), with a volume of 3651668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

Panthera Resources Trading Up 26.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -442.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Panthera Resources Company Profile

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

