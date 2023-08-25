Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys 85 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Netflix by 7.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 113,184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 376.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 467.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,079 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,627,000 after buying an additional 18,186 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.4% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,039 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Netflix by 170.7% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $411.00. 2,391,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,154,629. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.52. The firm has a market cap of $182.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.73 and a 52 week high of $485.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,182 shares of company stock valued at $58,196,458 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.