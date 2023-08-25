PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,314 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $31,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,022,333,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,016,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,433,000 after purchasing an additional 417,836 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,269,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,481,516. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.45 and a 200 day moving average of $70.04. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.29 and a 1-year high of $99.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

