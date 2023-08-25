Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Acquires £155.25 in Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) insider Paul Boote bought 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 621 ($7.92) per share, for a total transaction of £155.25 ($198.07).

Paul Boote also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 18th, Paul Boote sold 1,560 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09), for a total value of £109.20 ($139.32).

On Monday, July 3rd, Paul Boote sold 10,400 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 712 ($9.08), for a total value of £74,048 ($94,473.08).

On Monday, June 19th, Paul Boote bought 19 shares of Pennon Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 770 ($9.82) per share, for a total transaction of £146.30 ($186.65).

PNN stock opened at GBX 641 ($8.18) on Friday. Pennon Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 612.50 ($7.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,013 ($12.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 691.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 793.39. The firm has a market cap of £1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,263.89, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a GBX 29.77 ($0.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $12.96.

PNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.31) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 840 ($10.72) to GBX 780 ($9.95) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 940 ($11.99) to GBX 850 ($10.84) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,000.83 ($12.77).

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

