Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director Dwight Eric Smith Purchases 1,000 Shares

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) Director Dwight Eric Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $26,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,556.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $26.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.79. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $106.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.96%.

PEBO has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1,339.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 135.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 74.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

